Tuesday, September 07, 2021
RPSC SI admit card 2021 released; here’s how to download

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: September 7, 2021 6:36:26 pm
Candidates who have registered can download their admit cards from the website - sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Rajasthan SI Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the Sub Inspector recruitment examination on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The exams will be conducted from September 13, 2021. All those candidates who have registered can download their admit cards from the website – sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Read |Rajasthan PTET 2021 begins tomorrow, check exam day guidelines

The RPSC Sub Inspector recruitment examination will be held from September 13 to September 15 in two sessions; the morning session will begin at 10 am while the afternoon session will start at 3 pm.

RPSC Rajasthan SI Admit Card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, towards the right side, scroll to the row for Rajasthan Sub Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2021.

Step 3: Click on the admit card link

Step 4: Enter your registration number and other details

Step 5: Download and take a print out

Besides admit card, the candidates have to bring their photo along with photo ID proof like Aadhaar card, election card etc as these are important documents. No candidate will be allowed if they do not bring their photo ID proof.

 

