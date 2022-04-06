RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: Application process to begin on April 11

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is inviting applications for the posts of Senior Teacher. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official RPSC website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates should remember that the application process will commence on April 11 and conclude on May 10, 2022.

The candidates applying for these posts should be at least 18 years old and the upper age limit allowed for these posts with RPSC is 40 years of age.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill nearly 9760 posts in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, out of which 1668 posts are devoted to English, 1298 for Hindi, 1613 for Maths, 1800 for Sanskrit, 1565 for Science, 70 for Punjabi, 1640 for Social Science and 106 for Urdu.

Candidates will have to appear for a written examination of 500 marks, in which Paper I will be of 200 marks and Paper II will be of 300 marks. Both sets of question papers will contain 100 questions in MCQ format, and candidates will be given two hours to complete their exams.

Students from the General/ EWS/ BC/ OBC categories will have to pay Rs 350 as the application fees, OBC, BC category candidates of Rajasthan state will be charged Rs 250 and Rs 150 will be charged for SC/ ST/ PH category candidates.