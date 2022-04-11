scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 11, 2022
Breaking News

RPSC Senior teacher recruitment 2022: Application process begins today

Interested candidates can apply for 9760 vacancies on the official RPSC website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: April 11, 2022 11:55:38 am
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)RPSC 2022 application process has started form today onwards.(Representative Image)

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) application process has started today, i.e. April 11, 2022. The last date to apply is May 10, 2022, for the posts of senior teachers. Interested candidates can apply for 9760 vacancies on the official RPSC website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC recruitment vacancy details 

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill nearly 9760 posts in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, out of which 1668 posts are devoted to English, 1298 for Hindi, 1613 for Maths, 1800 for Sanskrit, 1565 for Science, 70 for Punjabi, 1640 for Social Science and 106 for Urdu.

Read |SSC, UPSC, Banking: List of government jobs to apply this week

RPSC Recruitment: How to apply 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 1- Visit the official website of RPSC rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2- Fill in all the required details and submit the documents

Step 3- Pay the application fees

Take a printout of the application form for the future. 

RPSC recruitment application fee structure 

Students from the General/ EWS/ BC/ OBC categories will have to pay Rs 350 as the application fees, OBC, BC category candidates of Rajasthan state will be charged Rs 250 and Rs 150 will be charged for SC/ ST/ PH category candidates.

RPSC recruitment candidate age limit 

The candidates applying for these posts should be at least 18 years old and the upper age limit allowed for these posts with RPSC is 40 years of age.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 11: Latest News

Advertisement