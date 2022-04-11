RPSC Senior teacher recruitment 2022: Application process begins today

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) application process has started today, i.e. April 11, 2022. The last date to apply is May 10, 2022, for the posts of senior teachers. Interested candidates can apply for 9760 vacancies on the official RPSC website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC recruitment vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill nearly 9760 posts in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, out of which 1668 posts are devoted to English, 1298 for Hindi, 1613 for Maths, 1800 for Sanskrit, 1565 for Science, 70 for Punjabi, 1640 for Social Science and 106 for Urdu.

RPSC Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1- Visit the official website of RPSC rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2- Fill in all the required details and submit the documents

Step 3- Pay the application fees

Take a printout of the application form for the future.

RPSC recruitment application fee structure

Students from the General/ EWS/ BC/ OBC categories will have to pay Rs 350 as the application fees, OBC, BC category candidates of Rajasthan state will be charged Rs 250 and Rs 150 will be charged for SC/ ST/ PH category candidates.

RPSC recruitment candidate age limit

The candidates applying for these posts should be at least 18 years old and the upper age limit allowed for these posts with RPSC is 40 years of age.