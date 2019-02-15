RPSC senior teacher group II answer keys released, how to raise objections

RPSC senior teacher group II answer keys: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the answer keys for the senior teacher group 2 examinations. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the keys at the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Advertising

The examinations were conducted from October 28 to November 2, 2018. The answer keys are available for Sindhi, Punjabi, English, Maths, Social Science and General Knowledge papers.

RPSC Sr Teacher Gr. II answer keys, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘News and events’, click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF file will open, displaying the answers

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

All those who have some issue with the answers provided or are unsatisfied can raise objections from February 19 to 21 on the website.

Rs 100 will be charged per question and candidates can do the same by logging into their account with the help of their application ID, date of birth and registered mobile number. The commission had also released the marks for second grade teacher recruitment exam 2016 earlier.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.