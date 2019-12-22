Rajasthan RPSC School Lecturer exams from January 3, says Education Minister

RPSC School Lecturer exams is scheduled to be conducted from January 3 to 13, 2020 RPSC School Lecturer exams is scheduled to be conducted from January 3 to 13, 2020

RPSC School Lecturer exams: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC will conduct the examinations for the recruitment to the post of school lecturer from January 3 to 13, as per schedule, said Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra in his tweet.

“Though petitions were submitted to extend the date of the recruitment examinations, but the state government after hearing the arguments of both the parties decided to conduct the examinations on time in view of the shortage of teachers in schools,” the minister tweeted.

स्कूल व्याख्याता परीक्षा की तिथि को आगे बढ़ाने के मामले में दोनों पक्षों की दलील सुनने एवं सब कमेटी में विचार विमर्श के बाद सरकार ने स्कूलों में शिक्षकों की कमी को देखते हुए विद्यार्थी हित में परीक्षा को तय समय पर ही कराने का फैसला लिया है।आंदोलनरत सभी युवा साथियों से मेरा..(1/2) pic.twitter.com/HhBdkFOFeq — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) December 19, 2019

RPSC School Lecturer exams 2020: Check exam pattern

The written examination will be held in two papers on General Knowledge (GK), Hindi, Sanksrit, Rajasthani, Political Science, Biology, Economics, Public Administration and Physics, English, Commerce and Agriculture, Mathematics, Punjabi and Drawing, Home Science.

About RPSC

Every year, the Commission organises exams to fill the vacant posts for officers in various departments of the government. This includes the recruitment of clerical cadre, Rajasthan Administrative Service (R.A.S) and Rajasthan Police Service (R.P.S).

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd