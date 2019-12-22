Follow Us:
Rajasthan RPSC School Lecturer exams from January 3, says Education Minister

RPSC School Lecturer exams: The examinations will be conducted from January 3 to 13, as per schedule

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 22, 2019 5:05:58 pm
RPSC School Lecturer exams is scheduled to be conducted from January 3 to 13, 2020

RPSC School Lecturer exams: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC will conduct the examinations for the recruitment to the post of school lecturer from January 3 to 13, as per schedule, said Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra in his tweet.

“Though petitions were submitted to extend the date of the recruitment examinations, but the state government after hearing the arguments of both the parties decided to conduct the examinations on time in view of the shortage of teachers in schools,” the minister tweeted.

RPSC School Lecturer exams 2020: Check exam pattern

The written examination will be held in two papers on General Knowledge (GK), Hindi, Sanksrit, Rajasthani, Political Science, Biology, Economics, Public Administration and Physics, English, Commerce and Agriculture, Mathematics, Punjabi and Drawing, Home Science.

About RPSC

Every year, the Commission organises exams to fill the vacant posts for officers in various departments of the government. This includes the recruitment of clerical cadre, Rajasthan Administrative Service (R.A.S) and Rajasthan Police Service (R.P.S).

