RPSC releases schedule for RAS, engineering, lecturer, senior teacher grade 2 exams

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the examination dates for various exams conducted for the recruitment to different posts, in distinct departments. A complete schedule of the below-mentioned examinations will also be released shortly. Aspirants are requested to jot down these dates. They should maintain patience and regularly visit the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for latest updates.

Every year, the commission (RPSC) organises recruitment examinations to fill vacant posts for officers in various departments of the state government. This includes the recruitment of clerical cadre, Rajasthan Administrative Service (R.A.S) and Rajasthan Police Service (R.P.S). The recruitment to RAS, RPS, RTS and Rajasthan Sub-ordinate Services is done through an entrance exam.

— Senior Teacher Grade II exam 2018 (Sec. edu. deptt.) (TSP and non-TSP): October 28 to November 3

— State Engineering Services Comp. (prelims) examination 2018: December 16

— RAS and RTS combined Comp. (main) exam 2018: December 23 to 24

— Lecturer-School Exam-2018 (Sec. education department): January 13, 2019 to January 24

— Senior Teacher Grade II exam -2018 (Sanskrit education department) (TSP and non-TSP): February 17, 2019 to February 20

— Lecturer-School Exam-2018 (Sanskrit education department): March, April – May 2019

— ACF & Range Officer Grade- I exam, 2018 (Forest department): March, May – June 2019

Also, the result of college lecturer examination 2014 has been released on September 5 by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. The interview round was held between July 30 and August 28 and on September 4, 2018. The successful candidates can check their result on the official website itself.

