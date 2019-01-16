Toggle Menu
RPSC Sanskrit teacher recruitment exam dates announced, check full datesheet here

RPSC Sanskrit teacher recruitment exam dates have been announced. The exam will be conducted from February 17 to 20, 2019. The exam will be held in two shifts - morning starting from 9:30 am and afternoon starting at 2:30 pm.

RPSC Sanskrit teacher recruitment: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the date for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of Sanskrit teacher on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The exams will be conducted from February 17 to 20, 2019 across districts in Rajasthan.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will begin from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 3 pm. For group A and group B, the first exam will be of GK (general knowledge).

The group A exam will be conducted on February 17 and 18 and group B will be conducted on February 19 and 20.

RPSC recruitment 2018: Examination scheme

The exam will carry total 450 marks. Multiple type choice questions will be asked. There will be a total of two papers. Paper 1 will consist of 150 marks and Paper 2 will be of 300 marks. The duration of Paper 1 will be 1.5 hours and the duration of Paper 2 shall be 3 hours. For every wrong answer, 1/3rd marks will be deducted.

