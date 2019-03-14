RPSC releases dates for recruitment exams in 2019, check details

RPSC Recruitment Exam Dates 2019: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Ajmer has announced the dates for various examinations that will be conducted in 2019. The commission has released the dates for examinations including Assistant Statistical Officer exam, Assistant Town planner screening test, Assistant Statistical Officer screening test, Protection officer and other recruitment examinations.

The candidates who will appear in various department wise examinations can check the dates through the official website. The examinations for majority of the positions will be conducted between May 27 to 31, 2019. Meanwhile, the examinations under the Education department will be held from November 7 to 11, 2019.

RPSC recruitment exams: Important dates

Assistant statistical officer exam-2018: May 27

Assistant town planer screening test 2018: May 27

Assistant statistical officer screening test 2018: May 28

Protection officer exam-2018 (Women Empowerment Department): May 29

Asstt. agriculture research officer (agriculture deptt.) screening test 2018 : May 29 TO 30, 2019

A.A.R.O.( agriculture chemistry)

A.A.R.O. (botany): May 29

A.A.R.O. (plant pathology): May 30

Lecturer – sarangi instrument exam-2018 (college edu.): May 29 to 30, 2019

Asstt. agriculture officer (agriculture deptt.) screening test 2018 (tsp & non-tsp): May 31

Technical edu. deptt. screening test 2018: November 4 TO 7, 2019

Vice principal/superintendent iti: November 4 TO 6

Group instructor/ surveyor/ assistant apprenticeship advisor grade-ii (tsp & non-tsp): November 7, 2019.

The hall ticket will be released a month before the recruitment examinations. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

