RPSC RAS RTS Result 2018: Results to release this week at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC RAS RTS Result 2018: The results of Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) and Rajasthan Taxation Service (RTS) preliminary combined competitive examination are expected to be released this week, as per reports, by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results, once released, at the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The answer keys of the same were released on August 9.

The combined competitive examination was conducted on August 5 at 1,454 centres across the state, for recruitment to 980 posts, in various departments of the government offices. The candidates have to clear two stages of written examinations (prelims and main), following which they have to sit for an interview.

RPSC RAS RTS Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

This year, around 4.97 lakh candidates had registered for the examination, out of which, 3,76,762 candidates appeared.

Every year, the Commission organises exams to fill the vacant posts for officers in various departments of the government. This includes the recruitment of clerical cadre, Rajasthan Administrative Service (R.A.S) and Rajasthan Police Service (R.P.S).

