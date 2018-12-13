RPSC RAS/ RTS prelims revised result 2018 declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC RAS result 2018: Following high court’s order, the revised results of Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) and Rajasthan Taxation Service (RTS) preliminary combined competitive examination have been released today. The result was initally announced on October 23 by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). A total of 7145 candidates from OBC and MBC categories have been added to the existing list.

All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The candidates have to clear two stages of written examinations (prelims and main), following which they have to sit for an interview.

RPSC RAS result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Result Preamble and Cut-Off Marks of Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Pre.) Examination-2018’ link flashing below the News and Events section towards the right side of the page

Step 3: A pdf file will open displaying selected candidates list

Step 4: Check and if needed, take a print out

The main examination of RAS 2018 is scheduled to be held on December 23 and December 24. Those candidates who cleared the RAS prelims will be able to appear for the main exam in December.

This year, around 4.97 lakh candidates had registered for the examination, out of which, 3,76,762 candidates appeared for the examination that was held on Sunday, August 5 at 1,454 centres for recruitment to 980 vacancies in various government offices in the state. The commission has already uploaded the question papers at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.