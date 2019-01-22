Toggle Menu
RPSC RAS, RTS mains exam postponed, check updates herehttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/rpsc-ras-rts-mains-exam-postponed-check-updates-here-rpsc-rajasthan-gov-in-5550427/

RPSC RAS, RTS mains exam postponed, check updates here

Earlier, the RAS was scheduled to be conducted on December 23 and December 24, which were then, deferred to held on January 28 and 29, 2018. 

RPSC, psc.rajasthan.gov.in, RPSC RTS main, RPSC RAS main, RPSC RAS exam uodtae rpsc ras main exam date, rpsc ras rts main exam date, rpsc updates latest rpsc notification, rpsc.gov,in, latest govt notification, latest govt jobs, sarkari naukri,
RPSC RAS RTS exam dates yet to be announced. (Representational Image)

RPSC RAS exam: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has postponed the exam dates for Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) and Rajasthan Taxation Service (RTS) Mains. This is the second time the exam has been delayed. Earlier, the RAS was scheduled to be conducted on December 23 and December 24, which were then, deferred to held on January 28 and 29, 2018.

The exam dates are yet to be notified. The RPSC in an official release states, “The commission held a meeting after whose discussion it was decided that the exam dates will be rescheduled. A three-member committee will be deciding the exam dates and the same will be intimidated to the candidates.”

This year, around 4.97 lakh candidates had registered for the RPSC examination, out of which, 3,76,762 candidates appeared for it. The prelims were held on Sunday, August 5 at 1,454 centres for recruitment to fill 980 vacancies in various government offices in the state.

The candidates who had cleared the Prelims exam held in August 2018 are eligible to appear for the Mains exam.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Delhi TGT, primary teacher result: merit list released, check here
2 SBI recruitment 2019 for senior executives posts: Registration begins, know how to apply
3 RRB group D result date and details on next level exam