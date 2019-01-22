RPSC RAS, RTS mains exam postponed, check updates here

RPSC RAS exam: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has postponed the exam dates for Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) and Rajasthan Taxation Service (RTS) Mains. This is the second time the exam has been delayed. Earlier, the RAS was scheduled to be conducted on December 23 and December 24, which were then, deferred to held on January 28 and 29, 2018.

Advertising

The exam dates are yet to be notified. The RPSC in an official release states, “The commission held a meeting after whose discussion it was decided that the exam dates will be rescheduled. A three-member committee will be deciding the exam dates and the same will be intimidated to the candidates.”

This year, around 4.97 lakh candidates had registered for the RPSC examination, out of which, 3,76,762 candidates appeared for it. The prelims were held on Sunday, August 5 at 1,454 centres for recruitment to fill 980 vacancies in various government offices in the state.

The candidates who had cleared the Prelims exam held in August 2018 are eligible to appear for the Mains exam.