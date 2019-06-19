RPSC RAS/RTS Main exam 2018 admit card released: How to download

RPSC RAS/RTS admit card 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the RAS/ RTS main combined competitive examination on the official websites — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The combined competitive examination will be conducted on June 18 across the state for recruitment to 980 posts in various departments of the government offices.

Advertising

How to download RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 Mains admit card:

Step 1: Visit the RPSC’s official websites mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, there is a download link available for the RAS/ RTS main exam towards the left side. Click on the relevant link.

Step 3: Click on the link download the admit card.

Step 4: The link will redirect the candidate to a new website where once again link for admit card, which is placed on Step 5: the right panel, needs to be clicked.

Step 6: Enter relevant details regarding the candidate and click on ‘Get Admit Card’.

Step 7: The admit card will get downloaded, which needs to be printed out.

RPSC recruitment 2018: RAS/ RTS Combined Competitive Exam 2018

Rajasthan Administrative Service: 75

Rajasthan Police Service: 34

Rajasthan Accountant Service: 104

Rajasthan State Insurance Service: 11

Rajasthan Industrial Service: 15

Rajasthan Commercial Service: 1

Rajasthan Cooperative Service: 13

Rajasthan Prison Service: 2

Rajasthan Planning Service: 3

Rajasthan Women and Child Development: 77

Rajasthan Village Development: 45

Rajasthan Women Development: 2

Rajasthan Labour Welfare: 2

Rajasthan Abkari Service: 20

Rajasthan Subordinate Service

Rajasthan Industrial Subordinate Service: 5

Rajasthan Tehsildar Service: 126

Rajasthan Planning Service: 14

Rajasthan Devsthan Service: 7

Rajasthan Abkari Service: 25

Rajasthan Commercial Service: 110

Rajasthan Food Citizen Rasad: 35

Rajasthan Cooperative Service: 162

Rajasthan Women and Child Development

Rajasthan Social Justice: 18

Rajasthan Labour Welfare: 14

Rajasthan Minority: 49.

Selection procedure:

The candidates have to clear two stages of written examinations (prelims and main), following which they have to sit for an interview.