RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 result declared; check official cut-off

RPSC RAS Prelims result 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC RAS 2021 prelims result. The prelims exam was held on October 27. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result on the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Read | How these civil servants are extending a helping hand to UPSC aspirants via social media

The commission has earlier released a provisional answer key and candidates were given a time period to raise objections between November 8 to November 10, 12 am against any answer given in the key. The prelims result has been announced after considering the objections received by the commission.

RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the RPSC RAS prelims 2021 result link

Step 3: In the pdf file, search your roll number

RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 result: Official cut-off

Apart from the prelims result, the commission has also released the prelims cut-off. As per the official notice, the cut-off for male posts in the unreserved category is 84.72 per cent while for female posts is 79.63 per cent. The result of two candidates with roll numbers – 666816 and 231816 has been withheld as per the court order