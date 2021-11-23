RPSC RAS prelims 2021 final answer key, marks released

RPSC RAS Prelims answer key 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC RAS 2021 prelims final answer key. The marks secured by candidates in the prelims exam have also been released the commission. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their scores on the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The RPSC RAS prelims 2021 exam was held on October 27 and the result was declared on November 20. The commission has earlier released a provisional answer key and candidates were given a time period to raise objections between November 8 to November 10, 12 am against any answer given in the key.

​​RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the RPSC RAS final answer key 2021 result link

Step 3: In the pdf file, search your roll number

Apart from the prelims result, the commission had also released the prelims cut-off. As per the official notice, the cut-off for male posts in the unreserved category is 84.72 per cent while for female posts is 79.63 per cent. The result of two candidates with roll numbers – 666816 and 231816 has been withheld as per the court order