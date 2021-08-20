RPSC RAS prelims 2021 date out, check details here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the exam date for RAS prelims 2021. As per the official notice, the RPSC RAS exam will be held on October 27 and 28, 2021.

A total of 988 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Of the 988 posts, a total of 363 vacancies are for state services and 625 vacancies are for subordinate services. The selection process for the RPSC state and subordinate services is based upon a prelims round and a mains round. In order to qualify for the mains round, candidates had to clear the prelims round first.

Aspirants can check the details on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The application process has begun on August 4. The last date to apply for the recruitment is September 2, 2021. The registration process was earlier scheduled to begin from July 28 and conclude on August 27 and was later postponed.

Candidates must hold a degree of any of the universities incorporated by an act of the central or state legislature in India or other educational institution established by an act of parliament or declared to be deemed as a university under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Government in consultation with the commission.

A candidate in the final year/semester of the graduation degree is also eligible to apply. However, the candidate has to submit the final year qualification certificate before the RPSC mains examination.