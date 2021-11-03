RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 answer key released; check how to download, raise objections

RPSC RAS answer key 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC RAS 2021 provisional answer key. The prelims exam was held on October 27. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the provisional answer key on the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates who find a discrepancy in any answer given in the answer key can raise an objection against the provisional answer between November 8 to November 10, 12 am. A fee of Rs. 100 per question will have to be paid to avail this facility.

RPSC RAS Prelims answer key: How to raise objection

Step 1: Visit the SSO portal on the official website

Step 2: Login using the credentials and select the recruitment portal

Step 3: Click on the objection link mark against the questions

Step 4: Upload relevant supporting documents and click on submit

Candidates should note that any objection raised without attaching the supporting documents will not be entertained by the commission. Further, any objection received after the due date will not be considered.

The expert will assess all the received objections and a final answer key will be released later based on the relevant changes made in the answer key (if any). The prelims result will be released based on the final answer key.