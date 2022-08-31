scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

RPSC RAS Mains 2021 result declared; here’s how to check

RPSC RAS Mains 2021 result: A total of 2174 candidate have qualified the main exam who will now appear for interview and viva voce dates of which will be notified by the department in due course of time

rpsc, rpsc mains resultCandidates can check result at the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in(Representational Image)

RPSC RAS Mains 2021 result: The Rajasthan State Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the results for Rajasthan Administrative Services (Main) Examination 2021. Candidates can check result at the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Read |UPSC Civil Services (Mains) Admit card released: How to download

A total of 2174 candidate have qualified the main exam who will now appear for interview and viva voce dates of which will be notified by the department in due course of time. Result of 259 candidates has been reserved due to various writ petitions pending in the high court while a total of 32 candidates have been disqualified due to a change in their category. 

 RPSC RAS Mains 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website –  rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: In the pdf, check your roll number

The exam was conducted on March 20 and 21 at various centres across the state. The preliminary exam was held on October 27 and the result was declared on November 19.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 988 vacancies will be filled in the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS). These vacancies are further divided into Rajasthan State Services (363) and Rajasthan Subordinate Services (625).

 

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 01:03:47 pm
