RPSC RAS main exam dates extended

RPSC RAS Main: The Rajasthan cabinet on Thursday decided to ask the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) to extend the date of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) main examination.

Advertising

In a meeting held at the chief minister’s residence, it was also decided that the examinations should be conducted in time and in an organised manner in future. All hurdles should be removed in a systematic manner to ensure aspirants are not affected, a government statement said.

Read| RPSC Main exam rescheduled

The decision came in wake of the agitation by the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) aspirants, demanding the government to extend the exam.

State cabinet minister Parsadi Lal Meena told reporters that many issues, including key legislations like farm-loan waiver and removing educational norms in local body and panchayat elections, were discussed in the meeting.

Party leaders said the cabinet also discussed issues related to water, electricity and schemes for the unemployed youths. However, the issue of 10-per cent reservation for “economically weaker” section in the general category was not discussed in this meeting, they said.

The candidates who had cleared the Prelims exam held in August 2018 are eligible to appear for the Mains exam. This year, around 4.97 lakh candidates had registered for the RPSC examination, out of which, 3,76,762 candidates appeared for it.

The prelims were held on Sunday, August 5 at 1,454 centres for recruitment to fill 980 vacancies in various government offices in the state.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.