RPSC RAS Main 2021 exam scheduled in February, check details

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam dates for the RPSC RAS Main exam 2021. Candidates who were shortlisted after their prelims exam can check the exam schedule on the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official notice by RPSC, the RAS main exam will be held on February 25 and 26. The commission has notified the exam pattern and marking scheme beforehand. Candidates can get their copy of the complete syllabus PDF from the commission’s dashboard.

There are four papers in the RPSC RAS Mains exam 2022, General Studies I, General Studies II, General Studies III, and General Hindi and General English. The maximum number of marks assigned to each paper is equivalent to 200 marks. Also, the candidates will get 3 hours to complete each paper.

The preliminary exam was held on October 27 and the result was declared on November 19. For male posts, the cut-off marks were 84.72 per cent, for female posts the cut-off marks was 79.63 per cent.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 988 vacancies will be filled in the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS). These vacancies are further divided into Rajasthan State Services (363) and Rajasthan Subordinate Services (625).