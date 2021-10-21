RPSC RAS admit card 2021 released: How to download

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination or RAS Prelims 2021 on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RAS 2021 preliminary examination would be conducted on October 27, 2021. The exam will have 150 questions on general knowledge and general science with 200 marks. Moreover, the candidates will be given 3 hours to complete the test. However, for every wrong answer, 0.33 mark shall be deducted.

How to download RPSC RAS admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘RPSC RAS ​​Admit Card 2021’

Step 3: Fill in the login details like application registration number and password

Step 4: Submit, the admit card will appear on the screen, after that download it.

As per the earlier notification, a total of 988 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Of the 988 posts, a total of 363 vacancies are for state services and 625 vacancies are for subordinate services.

The selection process for the RPSC state and subordinate services is based upon a prelims round and a mains round. In order to qualify for the mains round, candidates had to clear the prelims round first.