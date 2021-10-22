RPSC RAS 2021 on October 27, follow these tips for final revision

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission will conduct the RPSC RAS 2021 exam on October 27. This year, a total of 988 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment examination. The vacancies are further bifurcated into Rajasthan State Services (363) and Rajasthan Subordinate Services (625). RPSC RAS 2021 will be completed in three stages namely the preliminary stage, main and the final interview.

RPSC RAS exam pattern 2021 consists of one paper on general knowledge and general science covering 200 marks. However, the marks obtained in the preliminary stage will not be counted for determining the final merit. It will be a screening test and candidates who will qualify for this stage can appear for the main examination.

To help the aspirants prepare for the RPSC RAS exam, here are some tips from the experts.

–For the Geography section, revise your own notes and for world Geography, look up the mountains, major industrial regions, etc. It is expected that questions from resources and population may be asked and so aspirants should prepare them accordingly.

— Revise data from the Economic surveys, especially agriculture and industry-related. Other than that, look up GSDP and sector-wise data. Go through the macro-economic indicator data. Experts believe that the questions in RPSC RAS 2021 are both factual and conceptual.

— As per previous years’ trends, around 18 to 22 questions are asked from Polity. This section is again divided into the Indian Constitution and the Constitutional provisions of Rajasthan. From the Indian Constitution section, questions are often asked from the formation of the Constitution, DPSP, British Acts, etc.

Read | AIR 9 Apala Mishra clears UPSC CSE 2020 with highest marks in interview

— From ancient and medieval history, try to have a clear knowledge of art and culture, literature and architecture, history of Jainism and Buddhism, Sufism, Bhakti movement, etc. Questions from these topics are frequently asked in the paper.

— Similarly, for current affairs, make the best use of whatever notes, magazines or material is currently available. Do multiple readings and prepare current affairs of both Rajasthan and the world. Do look up data subject to Covid-19, the Olympics as well as the Paralympics.

Candidates are also advised to solve the RPSC old question papers to understand the question paper pattern.