 RPSC RAS 2021 exam tomorrow; here’s list of 5 important things to remember on exam day

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the RPSC RAS 2021 preliminary examination tomorrow, October 27, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 988 vacancies will be filled in the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS). These vacancies are further divided into Rajasthan State Services (363) and Rajasthan Subordinate Services (625).

The competitiveness in the RPSC RAS exam runs high, given the large number of applications and an extremely low success rate. With that in mind, here are 5 important things that every aspirant must keep into consideration before the RPSC RAS prelims:

1. The candidate must carry the RPSC RAS 2021 admit card tomorrow. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the examination if they don’t carry the admit card. In addition to this, they should also take an original copy of a valid photo ID proof like voter ID, Aadhaar card, driving license, passport, etc. It must be noted that photocopies of the ID proof will not be considered for verification.

A 2.5cm x 2.5cm coloured passport-sized photograph must also be carried. This photograph will be required to be pasted on the attendance sheet. Candidates can also carry a transparent ball pen of blue ink.

2. Every candidate must reach the examination centres at least one hour prior to the commencement of the examination. This is compulsory in order to carry out the security check and identification process. Hence, it is advised to avoid any sort of last-minute delay as sufficient time is required for security checks.

3. Since intensive security screening will be carried out at the examination centres, it is advised that candidates do not arrive wearing any type of jewellery. Wearing sunglasses, belt, hair pin, amulet, cape, hat, scarf, shawl, etc. is strictly prohibited. Candidates wearing these items will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

4. Male candidates are required to wear a half-sleeve shirt, t-shirt, kurta, pants, pajama and slippers. On the other hand, female candidates should wear salwar suit, saree, half-sleeve kurta or blouse and hawai chappal or slipper. They have to tie their hair with a rubber band.

5. The question paper carries important instructions that must be read carefully. During the examination, the examinee should not separate any page or part of the question paper booklet. A candidate will only be allowed to leave their seats after the invigilator collects all the OMR sheets.

After the completion of the examination, the RPSC RAS 2021 answer key will be released by the commission. The RPSC RAS 2021 result for the preliminary round will be used to check whether the candidate has qualified for the main round. The marks scored by a candidate in this round will not be accounted for in the final calculation of merit.