RPSC RAS 2021 exam concludes: Check unofficial answer key, paper analysis, past year cut-offs and expected result date

The preliminary examination of RPSC RAS 2021 was successfully conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on October 27, 2021. The exam was held from 10 am to 1 pm. The internet connectivity in Jaipur and adjacent areas was suspended for at least 4 hours to facilitate a seamless organisation of the exam.
According to the candidates, the question paper was of a moderate level. This year, very few questions were asked from the History section and more indirect questions were asked. Current affairs and science turned out to be difficult for some candidates.
The questions from mathematics and reasoning were rated easier by some candidates. Compared to 2018, the overall difficulty level of the RPSC RAS 2021 prelims question paper was moderately high.
The official RPSC RAS 2021 answer key has not been released on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in yet. However, various private coaching institutes and YouTube channels have released the answer keys.
RPSC RAS 2018 Prelims Cut-off For Non-TSP Area
|Category
|Cut-off
|GEN
|GEN
|76.06
|WE
|66.67
|WD
|18.79
|DV
|55.48
|SC
|GEN
|68.01
|WE
|55.93
|WD
|17.00
|ST
|GEN
|73.38
|WE
|61.30
|WD
|18.34
|OBC
|GEN
|99.33
|WE
|79.64
|WD
|35.35
|MBC
|GEN
|92.62
RPSC RAS 2018 Prelims Cut-off For TSP Area
|Category
|Cut-off
|GEN
|GEN
|71.14
|WE
|57.27
|SC
|GEN
|75.17
|ST
|GEN
|55.93
|WE
|48.77
RPSC RAS 2016 Prelims Cut-off For Non-TSP Area
|Category
|Cut-off
|GEN
|GEN
|78.54
|Fem
|68.04
|WD
|26.03
|DV
|58.45
|TSP (GEN)
|GEN
|69.41
|Fem
|55.25
|SC
|GEN
|71.69
|Fem
|57.99
|WD
|19.18
|DV
|47.49
|ST
|GEN
|76.26
|Fem
|62.56
|WD
|20.09
|TSP (ST)
|GEN
|58.45
|Fem
|41.10
|OBC
|GEN
|94.98
|Fem
|78.08
|WD
|41.55
|DV
|69.41
|SBC
|GEN
|80.82
|Fem
|56.16
As per the experts, the expected cut-off for RPSC RAS 2021 is likely to remain lower than the previous years. Approximately, 70±5 can tentatively be the cut-off for most categories this year.
In 2018, the RPSC RAS prelims examination was conducted on August 5 and the results were released on October 23. Similarly, in 2016, the prelims examination took place on August 28 and the results were announced on September 16. Hence, it is expected that the RPSC RAS 2021 result for the prelims is likely to be available within 30 to 80 days from the examination date.
