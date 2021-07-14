RPSC RAS 2018 final result declared, Mukta Rao is the topper

Candidates who appeared in the interview can check their result at - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. (Representational image/ pixabay.com)

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) declared the final result of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) 2018 on Tuesday. The final result was declared after the interviews were conducted for those who cleared the mains exam. The merit list has been declared on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the interview can check their result at – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

“After the interview following candidates are to be recommended in order of merit, to the Government for an appointment along with their service preferences,” reads the official notification.

Mukta Rao of Jhunjhunu district has topped the exam, whereas Manmohan Sharma from Tonk secured rank two and Shivakshi Khandal from Jaipur bagged the third position. A total of 2023 candidates have made it to the final list who will now be appointed across various departments in the state.

Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to congratulate the toppers. “Congratulations to Jhunjhunu’s Mukta Rao, who topped #RASexam, Tonk’s Manmohan Sharma, Jaipur’s Shivakshi Khandal for securing 2nd and 3rd positions respectively and to all who have cleared the exam. It’s a great opportunity to serve the state with dedication. My best wishes to them,” the CM tweeted.

As per the official website calendar, RPSC RAS 2018 prelims exam was conducted on August 5, 2018, while the mains exams were conducted from June 25, 2019.