RPSC Rajasthan SI result, cut-off released: How to download result

RPSC Rajasthan SI result: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result for the Sub Inspector recruitment examination on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The exams were held last year on October 7 and the RPSC SI answer keys were available for download in January this year.

All those candidates who have appeared can download their score and cut-off for the same from the official website. The commission had earlier released the notification for the recruitment of 330 Sub Inspector (SI) posts. The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.

RPSC Rajasthan SI result: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above or click on the direct link

Step 2: On the homepage, towards the right side, scroll to the row for Rajasthan Sub Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2018.

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Enter your registration number and other details

Step 5: Download and take a print out

All those candidates who have qualified the written test will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

RPSC SI/ Platoon commander exam 2016

The cut-off for the general category is 201.90, while it is 201.90 in general (TSP). For the SC category applicants, it is 161.89, ST is 164.96, ST (TSP) is 155.36, OBC 201.90, MBC is 201.90.