RPSC Sub Inspector PET result 2021 declared; check cut-off 

RPSC Rajasthan SI result 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the final results for the Sub Inspector recruitment examination. The result has been declared in a pdf format which is available on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC had conducted the written examination from September 13 to 15. Candidates who qualified this examination were then called for PET. The result has been declared after assessing the candidates in the physical efficiency test. Qualified candidates will now appear for the interview round.

The commission has also released the cut-off marks for various posts. For TSP area, the cut-off for male unreserved category candidates is 168.20 while for female candidates is 159.05. For non-TSP area, the cut-off for male unreserved category candidates is 233.29 while for female candidates is 205.40.

Candidates have been informed to verify their eligibility as mentioned in the notification. Any candidate deemed ineligible and unfit as per the eligibility criteria will be barred from appearing in the interview.