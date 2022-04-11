RPSC Rajasthan Police SI PET result declared; here’s how to check

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result of Rajasthan police sub-inspector/ platoon commander PET 2021. The PET was conducted from February 12 to 18. Candidates can check their result on the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had announced the recruitment of 859 posts of Sub-Inspector (SI) and platoon commander on behalf of Rajasthan Police. The application process for the exam began on February 9.

RPSC Rajasthan Police SI PET result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘RPSC SI CCE Result 2021’

Step 3: Click on the pdf link

Step 4: Check your roll number in the selected candidates’ pdf list

The RPSC SI exam is conducted in three stages. The first stage is an objective type examination which was conducted on September 6. The result of written exam was announced on December 24, 2021. Candidates who qualified this stage then appeared for a physical fitness test and interview. The final selected candidates will now be commissioned as sub-inspector and platoon commander in Rajasthan police.