RPSC junior legal officer result declared, check cut-off

RPSC junior legal officer: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result for the written exam conducted for the post of junior legal officer. Those who appeared for the test can check their result and cut-off at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The written test was held on December 26 and 27. The candidates who have cleared this round will have to undergo document verification. The date of the verification round is yet to be notified. Selected candidates will have to bring their documents along with the admit card for verification.

RPSC junior legal officer: Check cut-off

A total of 458 candidates have been shortlisted. There are a total of 156 vacancies to be filled through this recruitment drive. Finally selected candidates will be paid at level 10 with a fixed pay and additional grade pay of Rs 3600.

