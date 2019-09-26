RPSC JLO junior legal officer applications open for 156 posts: Check how to apply, eligibility, exam pattern

RPSC JLO junior legal officer recruitment 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for the post of junior legal officer (JLO). A total of 156 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. The online application process has begun today and will be concluding on October 15. Interested candidates can apply at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a written exam and an interview round. Those selected in both will be called for document verification. The dates of the exams have not been announced. The interview will be for 25 marks while written exam will carry 200 marks.

RPSC JLO junior legal officer recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

RPSC JLO junior legal officer recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must be a law graduate from a recognised university.

Age: Candidates must have obtained the age of 21 years to be able to apply. The upper age limit will be capped at 40 years and will be calculated on January 1, 2020. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC and EWS category will get a rebate of 5 years above the upper age limit while for reserved category candidates belonging to Rajasthan the relaxation is extended up to 10 years. For windowed and reserved category women there is no upper age limit.

RPSC JLO junior legal officer recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘apply online’ under ‘important links’

Step 3: Click on ‘new application portal’ link

Step 4: A pop-up will open, click on go to SSO portal

Step 5: Click on ‘registration’ in the new page

Step 6: Click on the identity under citizen, fill detail, click next

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Submit and make payment

RPSC JLO junior legal officer recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 350 as examination fee. Reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 150 while those in creamy layer and OBC category need to pay Rs 250.

RPSC JLO junior legal officer recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will be selected at a grade pay of Rs 3600 while the basic pay will be at level 10 of the pay matrix.

