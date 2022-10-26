RPSC invites applications for Food Security Officer; check eligibility, paper pattern and more

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has invited applications for the post of Food Safety Officer, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website– rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The registration will open from November 1 and close on November 30.

There are a total of 179 non-TSP vacancies, three Sahariya vacancies and 18 TSP vacancies.

The candidates need to have a degree in Food Technology, Dairy Technology, Biotechnology, Oil Technology, Agriculture Science, Veterinary Sciences, Bio-Chemistry, Microbiology, masters degree in Chemistry or degree in Medicine from a recognised university.

The aspirant must successfully complete training as mentioned by the food authority in a recognised institute or institution approved for this purpose. “There is no requirement for training prior to selection. This training shall be provided to the selected candidates during the probation period,” read the notification.

The candidate should not have any financial interest in the manufacture, import or sale of any article.

Also read | UPSC engineering services prelims 2023 exam schedule announced

The aspirant must have working knowledge of Hindi and the culture of Rajasthan.

RPSC 2022: How to apply for food security officer

Step 1: Go to the official website– rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Advertisement

Step 2: Click on the SSO portal– sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 3: Register online on recruitment portal on Citizen app

Step 4: Enter your details such as name, address, date of birth, PAN card number, etc.

Step 5: Once the details are entered, cross check and submit

Advertisement

Step 6: Pay the fees, download fee receipt and take a printout for future reference

The exam will be of a total of 2.5 hours and will have a total of 150 questions. Out of the 150 questions, 40 will be general knowledge and 110 will be of the concerned subject. The maximum marks will be 150 and negative marking will be applicable.

Also read | Women participation rapidly increasing in Indian board rooms: Report

Application fees for general category and creamy layer of Rajasthan is Rs 350, for backward classes and EWS category it will be Rs 250. For aspirants belonging to SC, ST as well as those whose family income is less than 2.5 lakhs annually, the fees is Rs. 150. The fees is Rs 150 for SC, ST candidates belonging to TSP areas

The lower age limit is 18 years while the upper age limit is 42 years as on January 1, 2023. Male candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC, More Backward Classes and EWS of Rajasthan will have an age relaxation of 5 years. Female candidates belonging to general category will also get an age relaxation of 5 years and female candidates belonging to aforementioned categories will have an age relaxation limit of 10 years. Widow or divorced women will have no upper age limit.