RPSC grade 2 teacher admit card released: Check how to download

RPSC grade II teacher admit card: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for the post of grade II teachers. Interested candidates can download the same from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The recruitment exam will be conducted from July 3 to July 5, 2019, according to the official release.

Advertising

A total of 50 teachers were to be recruited by the RPSC for state-run institutes out of which 17 were to be recruited in the Sanskrit department. Currently, the admit card for Sanskrit teachers is released.

The admit cards for the rest of the subject-teachers’ recruitment can be expected soon.

RPSC grade II teacher admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘admit card for senior grade II teachers for Sanskrit’ under ‘important links’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: On the new page, click on the button ‘Sr teacher grade II (Sanskrit)’

Step 5: Click on ‘get admit card’ link on the right-hand side

Step 6: Enter application number and date of birth to log-in

Step 7: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download admit card and take print-out for future reference. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card, according to the official release.

Meanwhile, RPSC has also released the exam date sheet for the state-level recruitment exams to be conducted in 2019.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.