RPSC College lecturer call letter released, interview on January 11

RPSC college lecturer call letter: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the call letters for the recruitment at the post of college lecturer on its official website — rpsc.rajastha.gov.in. The recruitment exam was conducted in 2016.

Candidates shortlisted will have to appear for an interview round to be conducted on January 11, 2019. The exam was held to fill 1248. The selected candidates will be appointed as lecturers in library science and college education department. Earlier, the commission had released call letters for geography and chemistry lecturers posts.

RPSC College lecturer call letter: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on link ‘interview/call letter for lecturer …’ under news and events sections

Step 3: A new window will open, on the new window fill in your registration number

Step 4: Your call letter will appear

