RPSC assistant engineer exam from December 16, check schedule here

RPSC recruitment 2019: The exam schedule for the Rajasthan Public Selection Commission (RPSC) assistant engineers recruitment exam is released. Candidates can access the same at the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The vacancies for the post of assistant engineers in several divisions including — civil, electrical, mechanical and agriculture engineering.

The exams will commence from December 16 and end on December 18, 2018. The assistant engineers recruitment exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 am to noon and 2 pm to 4 pm.

RPSC recruitment 2019: Check the schedule

December 16:

General knowledge – 10 am to noon

Civil engineering – 2 pm to 4 pm

December 17:

Electrical engineering: 10 am to noon

Civil engineering: 2 pm to 4 pm

December 18:

Agriculture engineering: 10 am to noon

RPSC recruitment 2019: How to check

Step 1 – Visit official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2 – On the home page, go to the ‘News Section’ on the top right of the website

Step 3 – Click on the link – ‘Press note regarding exam timetable for assistant engineer’

Step 4 – Download the document, save and print out

