RPSC assistant engineer combined competitive exam 2019 answer key released: How to download

RPSC assistant engineer combined competitive exam 2019 answer key: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the final answer key for the combined competitive examination conducted to recruit at the level of assistant engineer. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their answer key from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on December 16 to 18, 2018 for several posts and the preliminary answer key was released in April, 2019.

RPSC assistant engineer combined competitive exam 2019 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on ‘answer key’ link under ‘news and events’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: A PDF will open, check the answer key

Meanwhile, the RPSC has also released the marks for assistant engineering exam 2018 (Pre) agriculture, electrical, mechanical and civil streams. Candidates can check their result at the official website.

