RPSC assistant engineer combined competitive 2018 exam dates and pattern released

RPSC assistant engineer combined competitive exam 2018: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Ajmer will hold the assistant engineer combined competitive exam (Main) from October 9 to 11, as per its latest notice. Only those who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible for the main exam.

In the RPSC Main exam, candidates will have to appear for two compulsory exams — Hindi and social aspects of engineering with 100 marks. Each of the optional subjects will have two papers. The time allowed for each paper shall be three hours.

Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the written test of the main examination will have to appear for interview round. Provided that no candidate who fails to obtain a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each of the two compulsory papers and a minimum of 40 per cent marks in the aggregate shall be called by the commission for the interview which carries 72 marks.

