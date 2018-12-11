RPSC assistant engineer admit cards released, check how to download

RPSC assistant engineer admit cards: The Rajasthan Public Selection Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment for the post of assistant engineers exam. The admit cards link will be active on the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The exams will begin from December 16, 2018, onwards and the last exam will be held on December 18, 2018.

The candidates will be giving the exam for vacancies across divisions including — civil, electrical, mechanical and agriculture engineering. The assistant engineers’ recruitment exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 am to noon and 2 pm to 4 pm.

RPSC assistant engineer admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find the ‘exam dashboard’ box

Step 3: Click on the link ‘exam dashboard, a new window will open

Step 4: On the new page, click on ‘click here’ link under admit card next to the ‘asst engineering combined competition…’ exam

Step 5: Fill in log-in details and download the admit card

One candidate can appear for different posts but they will need to carry separate admit card for each of the exams, according to the official release. Candidates also need to carry their passport size image along with a valid identity document carrying their image on it such as Aadhar, driving license, PAN card etc to their examination centre. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without proper identity documentation, according to the official release.