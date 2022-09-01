scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

RPSC announces exam dates for over 16000 posts of senior teachers, school lecturers

The RPSC Senior Teacher GR.- II Computer Exam will be conducted from December 17 to 24 whereas the RPSC school lecturer exam for the secondary education department will be conducted from October 11 to 20

Applicants can check the exam calendar at the official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) today announced exam dates for senior teacher and school lecturer posts.  Applicants can check exam calendar for the aforementioned posts at the official site of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam dates have been announced for more than 16000 posts.

The RPSC Senior Teacher GR.- II Computer Exam 2022 will be conducted from December 17 to 24 whereas the RPSC school lecturer exam 2022 for the secondary education department will be conducted from October 11 to 20 and for the Sanskrit education department from November 15 to 17.

The RPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 6000 school lecturer vacancies and 417 vacancies of senior teachers (Sanskrit Education Department).

RPSC or Rajasthan Public Service Commission is a state-level organization that is responsible for managing all the administrative recruitments within the state of Rajasthan. Every year RPSC conducts various teaching and non-teaching recruitments across the state.

Also Read |TSLPRB Constable prelims answer key 2022 released: Check steps to download

Currently, RPSC has released more than 16000 teaching vacancies for various PGT, TGT, and PRT posts in the Rajasthan government schools under RPSC. Candidates can check the exam calendar for both the RPSC Senior Teacher Gr-II Computer Exam and RPSC School Lecturer Exam at the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 02:26:41 pm
