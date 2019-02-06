RPF SI Result 2018-19: After publishing the result for the post of sub-inspector (SI) on its official website, si.rpfonlinereg.org, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has released the answer sheet of all the candidates appeared in the recruitment exam. The candidates who have cleared the written exam will be qualified to appear for the physical measurement test (PMT), physical endurance test (PET) and documents verification. Once the second round is over, a final merit list of selected candidates will be released.

Advertising

The PMT and PET will be conducted in the last week of February. The exam date, venue and admit cards for the same will be released soon on the official website.

RPF SI Result 2018-19: How to download answer sheet

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, ‘answer sheet’ link will be flashing towards the top. Click on it

Step 3: A new page will open displaying Group-wise answer keys

Step 4: Select the one you appeared in

Step 5: Check your answer sheet, if needed, download and take a print out

For the post of SI group F, a total of 645 candidates have cleared the exam and for the post of SI group E, a total of 424 candidates are eligible to appear for the next level exam.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.