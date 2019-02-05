RPF SI group E and F result declared: How to check result online

RPF SI group E and F result: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has declared the result for the post of sub-inspector (SI) on its official website, si.rpfonlinereg.org. The candidates who have cleared the written exam will be qualified to appear for the physical measurement test (PMT), physical endurance test (PET) and documents verification. Post which a merit list of finally selected candidates will be released.

The second leg of the recruitment exam will be conducted in the last week of February. The exam date, venue and admit cards for the same will be released soon on the official website.

For the post of SI group F, a total of 645 candidates have cleared the exam and for the post of SI group E, a total of 424 candidates are eligible to appear for the next level exam.

Meanwhile, the RPF has also declared the result for the recruitment exam for the post of constable group E on its website, constable.rpfonlinereg.org.

RPF SI group E and F result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, si.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: On the homepage click ‘RPF recruitment for the post of sub-inspector 2.2018’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on group E or F link as per the exam you appeared for

Step 5: A PDF will open, look for your roll number

If a candidate has forgotten or misplaced their registration number they cans till check their result by clicking on the button ‘forgot registration’ on the homepage.

