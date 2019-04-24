Toggle Menu
RPF SI final merit list released: Steps to download

RPF SI final merit list: A total of 178 candidates have been selected from group A and 60 candidates have been selected from group F. Selected candidates will be called for medical exam.

RPF SI final merit list released (Representational Image)

RPF SI final merit list: The Railways Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force has released the final merit list for the recruitment exam conducted to hire at the post of sub-inspector (SI). Candidates can download the same at the official website, si1.rpfonlinereg.org.

A total of 178 candidates have been selected from group A and 60 candidates have been selected from group F. The finally recruited candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,400 with additional allowances per month.

RPF SI final merit list: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, si1.rpfonlinereg.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘final merit list of SI/RPF and SI/RPSF’ link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on the group
Step 5: Merit list will appear

Candidates can download and take a print out of the merit list for future reference. The recruitment was notified in 2018. Candidates will be called for a medical exam, the and venue for the same will be informed to respective candidates on their registered mobile number.

