RPF SI final merit list released, steps to download

RPF SI final merit list: The Railways Protection Force and Railways Protection Special Force has released the final merit list for the recruitment exam conducted to hire at the post of sub-inspector (SI). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the list at the official website, si.rpfonlinereg.org.

Advertising

The merit has been prepared on the basis of physical efficiency test (PET) and written exam. Separate result for the two and cut-offs had been released earlier. A total of 60 candidates have made it through in group F or RPSF, SI-merit list, released today (Friday), March 22, 2019.

RPF SI final merit list: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website,

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘final merit list of SI/RPSF’

Step 3: Click on the group (group F)

Step 4: List will be displayed in PDF form, check your roll number

The empanelled candidates will be called for medical examination. The date and place for medical examination will be informed on their registered mobile number and email IDs, according to the official notification.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.