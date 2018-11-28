RPF SI exam datesheet changed, RPF constable admit card release date out

RPF exam date 2019: The examination date for the recruitment of Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been changed. Earlier, the RRB RPF exam date 2018 for the recruitment of constables and sub-inspector in RPF and RPSF (railway protection special force) was said to be held from January 9 to January 19, however, according to the latest notification released on the official website – rpfonlinereg.org the recruitment exam for group C and D will now be conducted from January 9 to January 13 onwards.

The admit card for the post of constable for RPF is also out. According to the latest notification, the RPF SI admit cards 2019 will be released on December 9, 2018.

RPF exam timetable for recruitment of sub-inspectors (SI) is as follows –

Phase I group E and F will be conducted on December 19, 2018

Phase II group A and B will commence from January 5, 2019 and end on January 6, 2019

Phase II group c and D exams will begin on January 9, 2019 and end on January 13, 2019

The exam will be held on 15 languages and the duration of the exam will be for 90 minutes.

