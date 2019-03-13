Toggle Menu
RPF SI cut-off 2019 released at si.rpfonlinereg.org: How to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/rpf-si-cut-off-2019-released-at-si-rpfonlinereg-org-how-to-download-5624003/

RPF SI cut-off 2019 released at si.rpfonlinereg.org: How to download

RPF SI cut-off 2019: For the post of SI group F, a total of 645 candidates have cleared the exam and for the post of SI group E, a total of 424 candidates are eligible to appear for the next level exam.

rpf si, RPF recruitment 2019, rpf result, rpf group E result, rpf group e constable result, rrb recruitment, rrb result, rrb police constable result, rpf constable result. constable1.rpfonlinereg.org, employment news, latest constable recruitment notification, latest govt jobs notification, sarkari naukri, sarkari exam, sarkari naukri result, india result
RPF SI cut-off 2019: Steps to check cut-off (Representational Image)

RPF SI cut-off 2019: After releasing the result, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the cut-off for the post of sub-inspection in the Railways Protection Force (RPF) on its official website, si.rpfonlinereg.org. The cut-off is available for group A, B, C and D. The exam for RPF SI recruitment was held on January 9 in an online mode.

RPF SI cut-off 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, si.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: On the home page click, ‘cut-off’ link

Step 3: A new page will open, check group-wise cut-off

For the post of SI group F, a total of 645 candidates have cleared the exam and for the post of SI group E, a total of 424 candidates are eligible to appear for the next level exam. Here is the group-wise cut-off:

For Group A

Female
OBC: 77.77
SC: 74.36
ST: 60.44
UT: 79.38
OBC: 95.53

Male
SC: 88.23
ST: 85.59
UR: 94.59
Ex-SM: 62.21

Group B:
Female

OBC: 81.36
SC: 74.22
ST: 64.22
UT: 87.12
OBC: 97.38

Male
SC: 90.06
ST: 85.33
UR: 100.76
Ex-SM: 61.84

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Join Air India to earn over one lakh, walk-in-interview starts April
2 Central Warehousing Corporation recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 571 MT, Junior Technical Assistant, check details
3 CTET 2019: Eligibility criteria revised, apply by March 14