RPF SI cut-off 2019 released at si.rpfonlinereg.org: How to download

RPF SI cut-off 2019: After releasing the result, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the cut-off for the post of sub-inspection in the Railways Protection Force (RPF) on its official website, si.rpfonlinereg.org. The cut-off is available for group A, B, C and D. The exam for RPF SI recruitment was held on January 9 in an online mode.

Advertising

RPF SI cut-off 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, si.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: On the home page click, ‘cut-off’ link

Step 3: A new page will open, check group-wise cut-off

For the post of SI group F, a total of 645 candidates have cleared the exam and for the post of SI group E, a total of 424 candidates are eligible to appear for the next level exam. Here is the group-wise cut-off:

For Group A

Female

OBC: 77.77

SC: 74.36

ST: 60.44

UT: 79.38

OBC: 95.53

Male

SC: 88.23

ST: 85.59

UR: 94.59

Ex-SM: 62.21

Group B:

Female

OBC: 81.36

SC: 74.22

ST: 64.22

UT: 87.12

OBC: 97.38

Male

SC: 90.06

ST: 85.33

UR: 100.76

Ex-SM: 61.84

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.