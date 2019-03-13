RPF SI cut-off 2019 released at si.rpfonlinereg.org: How to download

RPF SI cut-off 2019: After releasing the result, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the cut-off for the post of sub-inspection in the Railways Protection Force (RPF) on its official website, si.rpfonlinereg.org. The cut-off is available for group A, B, C and D. The exam for RPF SI recruitment was held on January 9 in an online mode.
RPF SI cut-off 2019: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, si.rpfonlinereg.org
Step 2: On the home page click, ‘cut-off’ link
Step 3: A new page will open, check group-wise cut-off
For the post of SI group F, a total of 645 candidates have cleared the exam and for the post of SI group E, a total of 424 candidates are eligible to appear for the next level exam. Here is the group-wise cut-off:
For Group A
Female
OBC: 77.77
SC: 74.36
ST: 60.44
UT: 79.38
OBC: 95.53
Male
SC: 88.23
ST: 85.59
UR: 94.59
Ex-SM: 62.21
Group B:
Female
OBC: 81.36
SC: 74.22
ST: 64.22
UT: 87.12
OBC: 97.38
Male
SC: 90.06
ST: 85.33
UR: 100.76
Ex-SM: 61.84