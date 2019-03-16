RPF SI, constable admit card for second stage PMT, PET released, how to download

RPF SI, constable admit card: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has released the admit card for the post of sub-inspector (SI) and constable on its official website. For the constable posts candidates can download their admit cards from constable1.rpfonlinereg.org and for the post of SI candidates can get their call letter from the website, si.rpfonlinereg.org.

Currently, the admit card or call letter for group E level posts have been released. A total of 9739 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates need to appear for the second round of physical measurement test (PMT), physical endurance test (PET) and document verification (DV), after which a final merit list will be released.

RPF SI, constable admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website si.rpfonlinereg.org or constable1.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘second stage PET admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the group you have applied for ‘group E’ or ‘group F’ etc

Step 5: Log-in using your registration number and date of birth

Step 6: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out for future reference.

Those who clear all rounds of the recruitment exam will be hired by the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force in Level six of 7th CPC Pay matrix with initial pay of Rs 35,400 and allowances.

