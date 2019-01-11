RPF SI admit card 2019 released: How to download

RPF SI admit card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the post of sub-inspection in the Railways Protection Force (RPF) on its official website, si.rpfonlinereg.org. The admit card or call letters for group A, B, C and D have been released.

Advertising

The exam for RPF SI recruitment was scheduled to be held on January 9 which was delayed and a revised schedule was created. Candidates have been notified via SMSes by the recruitment board. The exam will be conducted on an online mode.

Read| RPF constable admit card released, websites to check

RPF SI admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, si.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: On the home page click, ‘call letter’

Step 3: A new page will open, log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Download the admit card and print out

RPF Constable, SI exams 2018: Exam pattern

General Awareness: Number of questions and marks: 50

Arithmetic

Number of questions: 35

Marks: 35

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Number of questions: 35

Marks: 35

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.