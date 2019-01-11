RPF SI admit card 2019 released: How to download

RPF SI admit card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the post of sub-inspection in the Railways Protection Force (RPF) on its official website, si.rpfonlinereg.org. The admit card or call letters for group A, B, C and D have been released.
The exam for RPF SI recruitment was scheduled to be held on January 9 which was delayed and a revised schedule was created. Candidates have been notified via SMSes by the recruitment board. The exam will be conducted on an online mode.
RPF SI admit card 2019: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, si.rpfonlinereg.org
Step 2: On the home page click, ‘call letter’
Step 3: A new page will open, log-in using the registration number
Step 4: Download the admit card and print out
RPF Constable, SI exams 2018: Exam pattern
General Awareness: Number of questions and marks: 50
Arithmetic
Number of questions: 35
Marks: 35
General Intelligence & Reasoning
Number of questions: 35
Marks: 35