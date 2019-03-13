RPF constable result declared, check merit list

RPF constable result: The Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force has released the list of candidates shortlisted for the second round of recruitment at the post of constable. Candidates who appeared for the written exam can check their result at the official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org.

A total of 17,855 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for physical measurement, physical endurance test (PET) and document verification round for group E.

Candidates need to carry their admit card and original documents to the exam.

RPF constable result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘List of candidates selected for stage 2’

Step 3: A PDF will open, search your result

Candidates need to download the result for future reference. Selected candidates will be recruited at the level 3 of 7th CPC pay Matrix and will get an initial pay of Rs 21,700 plus other allowances admissible at that time.

