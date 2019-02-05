RPF constable group E result declared, check merit list

RPF constable group E result: The Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force have declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted to hire at the post of group E constable in the RPF today at its official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org.

A total of 2,084 candidates have cleared the written exam and have been shortlisted for physical measurement test (PMT), physical endurance test (PET) and documents verification. After this, a merit list of finally selected candidates will be released by the RPF.

RPF constable group E result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org

step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘RPF recruitment for the post of Constable 1/2018’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page,

Step 4: A PDF will open, check your roll number

The written exam for recruitment for group E exam was conducted from December 20 to December 23, 2018. The PST exam will be conducted in last week of February. Admit cards and exact exam date and venue will be released by the RPF soon.

