RPF Constable result declared: How to download? Documents needed and medical exam dates

RPF constable result: The Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force (RPF, RPSF) has released the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of constable. The final result and merit-list of constables (group E) is displayed on the official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org.

A total of 299 candidates made it to the merit list in group E and result for rest of the groups will be uploaded soon. The merit list is being displayed on the homepage. Selected candidates will now be called for the medical exam. The date and venue of the medical exam will be informed to candidates on their registered number/email id.

RPF constable result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘final merit list of constable’

Step 3: The link will open in new tab

Step 4: Click on ‘group E’

Step 5: Check the list of selected candidates

The RPF has also released the list of attestation forms online. Candidates will have to fill these forms and submit. In case of any query, selected candidates can raise concerns with the officials at 8471981501 & 0361-2570375.

The exam was conducted to recruit 8619 constables. A total of 9739 vacancies were on offer out of which 1120 were for the post of SI (Sub-inspector). The phase I written exam was conducted for constable posts from December 2018 to February 2019.

