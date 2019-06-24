RPF constable result 2019: Final merit list of Group E, F released

RPF constable result 2019: The Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force has released the final merit list for the constable vacancies. The final merit list for the post of Group E, Group F are available on the website.

The candidates can check the merit list through the website constable1.rpfonlinereg.org.

RPF constable result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Final merit list’ link

Step 3: A PDF will open, search your result

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The board had earlier advertised for 9,739 vacant posts which consist of Constable male- 4403, Constable female- 4216, SI (Sub Inspector) male- 819, SI (Sub Inspector) female- 301.

Selected candidates will be recruited at the level 3 of 7th CPC pay Matrix and will get an initial pay of Rs 21,700 plus other allowances admissible at that time.

