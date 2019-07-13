Toggle Menu
RPF constable final merit list released: How to check

RPF constable final merit list: Selected candidates need to appear for a medical test, thereafter selected candidates will be hired and get a salary of Rs 21,700.

Selected candidates will have to appear for medical round. (Source: Screengrab)

RPF constable final merit list: The Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection special force (RPF/RPSF) has released the final merit list for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of constable. Candidates can check their result at the official website,  contable1.rpfonlinereg.org.

The selected candidates will be called for medical examination. The date and place for the medical examination will be informed on their registered mobile number and email IDs. Candidates need to download the attestation form and submit it at the time of the medical examination.

Step 1: Visit the official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org
Step 2: Click on the final merit list link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click the group you applied for
Step 5: A PDF will open, check result

In group A total of 1730 candidates have been selected. In group E and F 299 and 661 candidates have been selected. A total of 4403 posts for males and 4216 posts for females were advertised by the Railways. Selected candidates will be recruited at the level 3 of 7th CPC pay Matrix and will get an initial pay of Rs 21,700 plus other allowances admissible at that time.

